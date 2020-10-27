Critical Survey: George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Eurocash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $37.97 billion 0.30 $182.37 million N/A N/A Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for George Weston and Eurocash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00

George Weston presently has a consensus price target of $123.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.91%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Eurocash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Summary

George Weston beats Eurocash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 726 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, donuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,351 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 450 Inmedio press salons; 8,985 abc network grocery stores; and 5,133 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

