Critical Contrast: Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) versus A. O. Smith (OTCMKTS:AOS)

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trutankless and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% A. O. Smith 10.72% 18.38% 10.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trutankless and A. O. Smith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 8.80 -$4.89 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.99 billion 2.91 $370.00 million $2.22 24.29

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trutankless and A. O. Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A A. O. Smith 2 7 3 0 2.08

A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Trutankless.

Volatility and Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pumps, combi-boilers, solar tank units, and air purification products. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce, as well as other online retailers. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

