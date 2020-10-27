Critical Contrast: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) vs. Technology General (NASDAQ:TCGN)

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Encore Wire alerts:

This table compares Encore Wire and Technology General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire $1.27 billion 0.77 $58.13 million $2.77 17.23 Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Encore Wire has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Wire and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire 4.91% 7.43% 6.61% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Encore Wire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Encore Wire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Encore Wire has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology General has a beta of 6.78, suggesting that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Encore Wire and Technology General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Wire 0 1 1 0 2.50 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Wire currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Encore Wire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Technology General.

Summary

Encore Wire beats Technology General on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. The company sells its products to wholesale electrical distributors primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives. Encore Wire Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Technology General

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.