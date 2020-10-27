Critical Contrast: Brooge (BROG) versus Its Competitors

Brooge (NASDAQ: BROG) is one of 155 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brooge to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge N/A N/A N/A Brooge Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brooge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Competitors 78 156 124 4 2.15

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Brooge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Brooge has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooge and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge $44.08 million -$76.56 million 27.72 Brooge Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 5.40

Brooge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brooge. Brooge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brooge competitors beat Brooge on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brooge

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

