CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $530,639. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRAI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

