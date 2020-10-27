Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

