Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

In related news, Director Mark Gehr Hollinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,023.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,132.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

