Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

