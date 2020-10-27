Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE USA opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.12. The stock has a market cap of $404.43 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

