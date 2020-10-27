Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

B2Gold stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

