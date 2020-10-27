CoreSite Realty (COR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.15-5.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.15-5.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,648,398.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,672 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,101. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

