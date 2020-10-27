Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,125 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.90. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

