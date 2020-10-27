Contrasting SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (NYSE:SMKG)

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SYNNEX and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $23.76 billion 0.31 $500.71 million $13.26 10.66 Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SYNNEX and Smart Card Marketing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 0 5 1 3.17 Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX presently has a consensus price target of $159.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SYNNEX and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 2.06% 16.78% 5.30% Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SYNNEX beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business outsourcing services focused on customer experience, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive; banking, financial services, and insurance; energy and public-sector; healthcare; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; technology and consumer electronics; and travel and transportation. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc., doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution. It also provides VelocityMPOS, a customizable EMV MPOS solution for Retail or Â’On the Go business'; and Articul8te.com for individuals and busineses to create and publish articles. In addition, the company offers advisory and product development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. is a former subsidiary of Performance Optician Software Corporation.

