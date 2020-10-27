Contrasting BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) & American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.98 $9.15 billion $3.48 5.62 American Business Bank $88.80 million 2.16 $22.08 million N/A N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BNP PARIBAS/S and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 16.45% 6.49% 0.29% American Business Bank 24.13% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats American Business Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

