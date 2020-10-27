Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Consolidated-Tomoka Land to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $67.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Consolidated-Tomoka Land news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.