Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.