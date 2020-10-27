CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

