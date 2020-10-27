Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

