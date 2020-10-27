Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,389,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

