Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

