Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

