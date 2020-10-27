Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has $51.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.76.

NYSE CXO opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. State Street Corp raised its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

