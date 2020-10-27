Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

