Comparing Regency Centers (REG) & The Competition

Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) is one of 281 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Regency Centers to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 63.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

91.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion $239.43 million 9.65 Regency Centers Competitors $816.49 million $155.98 million 12.56

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers’ peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers Competitors 4155 13677 12646 413 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Regency Centers’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 8.43% 1.46% 0.81% Regency Centers Competitors -3.02% -5.20% 1.34%

Summary

Regency Centers beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.