Comparing ORIX (NYSE:IX) and Roan Holdings Group (NYSE:RAHGF)

Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) and ORIX (NYSE:IX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, meaning that its share price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIX has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roan Holdings Group and ORIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and ORIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A ORIX 12.44% 9.31% 2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Roan Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roan Holdings Group and ORIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.53 $24.21 million N/A N/A ORIX $20.93 billion 0.75 $2.78 billion $10.89 5.74

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than Roan Holdings Group.

Summary

ORIX beats Roan Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, medical equipment, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers; and the sale of software packages and equipment calibration and asset management. The Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; and operates accommodations, aquariums, golf courses, training facilities, senior housings, baseball stadiums, and theaters. This segment also offers REIT asset management and real estate investment advisory services. The Investment and Operation segment is involved in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and hydropower projects. The Retail segment engages in life insurance, banking, and card loan businesses. The Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.