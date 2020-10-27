Comparing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Yuma Energy (NASDAQ:YUMAQ)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Yuma Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 4.58 $51.03 million N/A N/A Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.00 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Yuma Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorchester Minerals and Yuma Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Yuma Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 57.20% 32.64% 31.13% Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Yuma Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Yuma Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On April 15, 2020, Yuma Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

