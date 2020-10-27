Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.46-1.51 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

