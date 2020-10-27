Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

