Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

