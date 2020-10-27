Colliers Secur. Weighs in on iRobot Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for iRobot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $81.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

