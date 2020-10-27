Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.48-3.58 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

