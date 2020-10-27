Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

