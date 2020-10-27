Coca-Cola Co (The) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

