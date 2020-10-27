CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.86% of CNO Financial Group worth $87,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CNO stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

