CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521,065 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.