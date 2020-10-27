Clarivate Analytics (CCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Clarivate Analytics to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Clarivate Analytics has set its FY20 guidance at $0.53-0.59 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clarivate Analytics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Clarivate Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

