City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get City alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

CHCO opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $986.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.64. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.