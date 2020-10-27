CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 143,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 284,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.