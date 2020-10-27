CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 9,231.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 1,348,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 286.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 181.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 497,697 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,592,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.