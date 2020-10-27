Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

