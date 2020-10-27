Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Ciena worth $89,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,595 shares of company stock worth $3,217,864. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.