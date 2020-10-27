Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $10.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.32 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,311.98 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,107.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

