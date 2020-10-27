Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

