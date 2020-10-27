Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

