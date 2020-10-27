Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $360.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.