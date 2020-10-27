Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Chart Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

