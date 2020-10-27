Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.07.
Chart Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
