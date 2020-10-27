Chart Industries’ (GTLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

