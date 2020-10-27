Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.05-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.05-7.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $230.18 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.