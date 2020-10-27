CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBTX stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $494.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

CBTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

