Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.49% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

